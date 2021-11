Authorities Friday were working to identify drivers suspected of pocketing money that went flying from the back of an armored car and onto Interstate 5 in Carlsbad. Calls began coming in about “a large sum of money in the roadway” on I-5 near Cannon Road, as well as about drivers getting out to collect the bills. The FBI said it was trying to determine the identities of the motorists in the images and were urging them to return the money within 48 hours “to avoid potential criminal charges.”