Ariana Grande hilariously fails at being a “Country Boy” with a spoof on Blake Shelton’s music video

Sure, you’ve seen the music video for Blake Shelton’s latest single, “Come Back as a Country Boy,” but did you know that Ariana Grande originally auditioned for a part in that video?

Well, not really, but Blake’s fellow The Voice coach did share a hilarious spoof on the video this week, posting footage of a lost “audition reel” of what she might’ve done, had she tried to be just as country as Blake.

In the clip, Ariana unsuccessfully tries to catch a beer can, rocks a cowboy hat and sings an overly-theatrical, operatic version of the song’s chorus. She also tries to pose with a dog who runs away and has a tough time revving up a chainsaw, but her attempt at a Southern accent is actually pretty spot-on.

“Come Back as a Country Boy” is the lead single from the newly-released deluxe version of Blake’s Body Language album.

The pair also wrapped this season of The Voice this week, along with fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. The finale aired Monday and Tuesday on NBC.

