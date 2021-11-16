Applebee’s Gettin ‘Fancy Like” With Cheetos Covered Wings

Applebees is introducing a new Cheetos delicacy. Cheetos Boneless Wings feature crispy breaded boneless wings coated in crunchy Cheetos crumbles and tossed in your choice of original Cheetos Wing Sauce or Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Wing Sauce. Cheetos Cheese Bites feature fried cheese bites coated in crunchy Cheetos crumbles and tossed in your choice of Cheetos Original sauce or Cheetos Flamin’ Hot sauce. Orders of Cheetos Boneless Wings and Cheetos Cheese Bites are available at participating locations for a suggested price of $9.99.