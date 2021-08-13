Another Field of Dreams Game Is Happening! Will It Be The Cardinals?

Iowa hosted their first-ever MLB game last night on a specially constructed field next to the real-life “Field of Dreams” movie set. The Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 8 to 9 with a walk-off homer in the ninth. There was a nostalgic opening ceremony, where KEVIN COSTNER led the players through the cornfield and onto the field. Kevin said, quote, “Thirty years ago on the other side of that corn we filmed a movie that stood the test of time. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said they’ll return for another game next year.