Anne Murray taps Michael Bublé for a festive duet on her new compilation, 'The Ultimate Christmas Collection'

Capitol Records

Canadian music legend Anne Murray, who notched simultaneous pop and country chart success during the ‘70s and ‘80s, is compiling The Ultimate Christmas Collection, a 22-track album that pulls from all of her past holiday projects.

Featured on the project is her fellow superstar and Canadian Michael Bublé, who joins Anne for a rendition of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” That song was also featured in Anne’s 2008 project, Anne Murray’s Christmas Album.



For his part, Michael says he’s star-struck to be included in a project released by such a legend.

“Anne Murray is the Canadian Queen of Music,” he says in a statement. “Not only is she one of my favorite singers and entertainers, but she’s also one of my favorite human beings of all time.”

Anne found success on the country charts with hits like her 1972 version of Kenny Loggins’ “Danny’s Song,” as well as “He Thinks I Still Care,” “A Little Good News,” “Time Don’t Run Out on Me” and more.



Michael is no stranger to rubbing elbows with country greats: He’s also a featured guest on Dolly Parton’s new holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

The Ultimate Christmas Collection comes out November 20.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.