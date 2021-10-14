An Old TikTok Trend Has Resurfaced – Scalp Popping Is Back

Have you heard about this “SCALP POPPING” trend yet? The idiots risking this need to have fairly long hair to do it. Basically, someone takes a chunk of your hair, twists it around their finger, and YANKS. But the point isn’t to rip your hair out it’s to separate your scalp from your SKULL. There’s a POPPING sound, and ignorant teenagers think it’s great for some reason. But that sound is the soft tissue under your skin literally separating from your skull. Doctors are telling people NOT to do it because it can cause bleeding under your scalp, or create a sore on your head.