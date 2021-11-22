American Music Awards 2021: Gabby Barrett and Carrie Underwood rule the country categories

ABC

Carrie Underwood and Gabby Barrett were the big country winners at the 2021 American Music Awards, collecting two awards each at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday night.

Gabby was awarded favorite country album for her debut, Goldmine, while country fans voted her song “The Good Ones” favorite country song. As for Carrie, she took home the award for favorite female country artist — her ninth overall — as well as favorite inspirational artist.

Although the country category was not televised during the AMAs, Carrie still had her moment to shine when performing her new song “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean, who went into the ceremony with a nod for favorite male country artist.

The honor went to Luke Bryan — marking the fifth time he’s won favorite male country artist. Previously, he dominated the category with four consecutive wins between 2012 and 2015.

Dan + Shay repeated history when the audience again voted them favorite country duo/group — the third time in a row they’ve won the honor.

Other performances of the night included Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and Walker Hayes. Brown, who was last year’s winner for favorite male country artist, took the stage to perform his hit, “One Mississippi.” Meanwhile, Mickey belted out a powerful rendition of “All American” and was shouted out by host Cardi B for teaching her how to milk a cow.

Walker performed his viral single “Fancy Like,” which was nominated for favorite country song.

