“Am I Right or Amarillo”: Miranda Lambert + the gang return with another stripped-down Texas selection

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall are back with “Am I Right or Amarillo,” the newest track to be released off their forthcoming acoustic project, The Marfa Tapes.



In addition to the other 12 songs on the album’s track list, “Am I Right or Amarillo” was recorded in the three singer-songwriters’ home state of Texas, in the middle-of-nowhere town of Marfa.

“‘Am I Right or Amarillo’ was a Jack Ingram line,” remembers Jon of the song. “I think we were talking about the most time we’ve ever spent in Amarillo was at the truck stop. We just started riffing on the title and a cheating song showed itself. We all miss country cheating songs so we just went with it. It is really more of a bluegrass kind of thing.”

The trio also shared a simple music video to along with their new song, featuring a montage of grainy, black-and-white video footage shout out the window of a moving car.



The Marfa Tapes will be out in full on May 7. It includes a new version of Miranda’s 2018 ACM Song of the Year, “Tin Man,” which was written in Marfa alongside Jack and Jon.





