All I Want For Christmas Is….The “Mariah Menu” At McDonalds?

It’ll start on December 13th and run through the 24th. Some of the “free” items include a Big Mac, apple pie, 6-piece chicken McNuggets, and breakfast items like pancakes and a sausage egg McMuffin. Each day has a designated item. Items ordered from the menu will come in special packaging that is, quote, “inspired by Mariah’s love for the holidays and chic style.” Mariah said, quote, “Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles . . “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”