Alan Jackson, Jimmie Allen + more set for PBS’ A Capitol Fourth Independence Day special

Alan Jackson, Jimmie Allen, Jennifer Nettles and Mickey Guyton will be representing country music on the all-genre bill for PBS’ upcoming A Capitol Fourth television special. Airing on July 4, it’s the 41st annual celebration of Independence Day.

Along with a live fireworks display, this year’s A Capitol Fourth show will be made up of pre-recorded performances due to the pandemic. Artists will submit their performance from stages all across the country. Alan will perform from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, while Jennifer will take the stage in New York City’s Town Hall in Times Square.

Other artists joining the special include Jimmy Buffett, Gladys Knight, Pentatonix, Cynthia Erivo and many more. Vanessa Williams will host.

In particular, A Capitol Fourth will honor military members and their families. The event will also feature a salute to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams ahead of this year’s Olympics Games in Tokyo.

You can tune in to the show on PBS from 8-9:30PM ET on July 4. The program will also be broadcast on NPR stations nationwide, and stream on Facebook and YouTube as well as PBS’ website.

