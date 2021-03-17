AKC Released It’s List of Most Popular Dog Breeds for 2021

The American Kennel Club does an annual study on the most popular breeds.

Here are the ten most popular breeds in 2021 . . .

1. Labrador retrievers.

2. French bulldogs. Up from fourth place last year.

3. German shepherds. Knocked out of the #2 spot for the first time since 2009.

4. Golden retrievers.

5. Bulldogs.

6. Poodles.

7. Beagles.

8. Rottweilers.

9. German shorthaired pointers.

10. Dachshunds. It’s the only breed that wasn’t on last year’s list. They knocked Welsh Corgis out of the 10th spot.