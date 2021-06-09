Ahead of the CMT Awards, the Video of the Year nominees have been trimmed down to four finalists

CMT

The CMT Music Awards airs on Wednesday night, and there are just a few finalists left in the running to win the night’s top honor. CMT has now revealed the final four nominees for its Video of the Year category.

Two of the top videos are cross-genre duets: Carrie Underwood and John Legend’s “Hallelujah” is in the running, as is Keith Urban and P!nk’s “One Too Many.” Kane Brown could also win the top honor with his “Worldwide Beautiful,” and Kelsea Ballerini is nominated for “hole in the bottle.”

With 22 trophies, Carrie’s the most-awarded artist in CMT history. Also, if she wins Video of the Year, it’ll be the second year running she’s won the award. She also won the night’s biggest category at the 2020 CMT Awards, for “Drinking Alone.”

When CMT first unveiled this year’s nominees list, there were 14 contenders for Video of the Year. Since then, fan voting has whittled it down to the top four. As of Wednesday, Twitter voting opened for Video of the Year, and will remain open through the live broadcast of the show.

To cast your vote for one of the four finalists, tweet with their artist-specific hashtag: #VoteCarrieCMT, #VoteKaneCMT, #VoteKeithCMT or #VoteKelseaCMT.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

