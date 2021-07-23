Ahead of his Cheyenne Frontier Days show, Garth Brooks reminisces about playing the rodeo with Chris LeDoux

J. Kempin/FilmMagic

Garth Brooks is headed for Wyoming on Friday night, where he’ll play the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo. It’s the 125th anniversary of the 10-day event, and this year’s festivities are dedicated to the late country star and rodeo champ Chris LeDoux.

As he gears up for his sold-out set, Garth says he can’t help but think back on all the memories he made at the rodeo with Chris, who died in 2005 at the age of 56. In fact, one year, Garth was nervous he might have to miss the rodeo because his wife was about to go into labor with the couple’s daughter. Just in case he had to drop out, Chris came to town to play understudy, Garth remembers.

“1996 we’re playing Cheyenne Frontier Days…worried that our youngest daughter, Allie, is going to be born while we’re there and I’d have to fly out and miss the show,” recounts Garth. “So Chris LeDoux brings him and his band up there just in case. We get the word about 2pm in the afternoon [that] everything’s great, so we go ahead and play the show…with Chris LeDoux.”

This weekend, Garth will honor Chris by being a part of the official unveiling ceremony of a bronze statue dedicated to the rodeo legend. He’s also playing his Friday night show with country singer Ned LeDoux, who’s Chris’ son.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.