After releasing ‘Dangerous,’ Morgan Wallen’s planning “a little hiatus” to spend time with his son

Morgan Wallen’s mammoth, 30-track sophomore outing, Dangerous: The Double Album came out earlier this month, and the singer says he’s planning on a little break after a busy season of putting together and promoting the project.

But that doesn’t mean complete R&R. Morgan tells ET online that he’s using his “little hiatus” to focus on raising his six-month-old son, Indigo Wilder, also known as Indie.



The singer adds that his mom also loves spending time around her new grandson, whom she says is a dead ringer for Morgan as a baby. “She says he’s just like me. And I just imagine that when he’s doing the things he’s doing. And I just — I don’t know, it’s funny to me,” says Morgan.



Little Indie’s mom, KT Smith, seems to also enjoy playing up the family resemblance. She posted a hilarious Halloween snapshot of him dressed up as his country star dad, complete with sleeveless flannel shirt, clip-on earring, ball cap and mullet.



Fans aren’t likely to hear many songs about fatherhood on Dangerous, and that’s because Morgan was “pretty much finished with the writing aspect” of the album before Indie’s birth, he explains. But on songs like “Still Goin’ Down,” he tips his hat to the family resemblance he shares with his own dad.



“The way I talk / I guess I got it from my pops,” Morgan sings in the song’s first verse.

Dangerous: The Double Album arrived on January 8.





By Carena Liptak

