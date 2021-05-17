“Add a few limbs to the family tree”: Jordan Davis and wife expecting second child

MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen are expecting their second child.

The “Singles You Up” singer revealed the baby news on Monday via social media, sharing a photo of him and wife Kristen holding their one-year-old daughter, Eloise, all smiles as he holds up a sign that reads, “It’s a boy.”

“Add a few limbs to the family tree…add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine,” Jordan writes in the caption on Instagram. Chris Lane, Walker Hayes and Tenille Townes are among Jordan’s country music peers who extended their well wishes in the comments.

The exciting announcement comes days before Jordan drops his new EP, Buy Dirt, on Friday, which features a collaboration with Luke Bryan on the title track. Jordan’s current single, “Almost Maybes,” is inching its way toward the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

