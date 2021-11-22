ABC Is Hosting “A Very Boy Band Holiday!”

Iconic boys bands are taking the stage for a holiday celebration. ABC will be hosting “A Very Boy Band Holiday!” featuring members of *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees, New Edition and O-Town singing the groups’ greatest holiday hits. The special will also include the debut of the original song “A Very Boy Band Holiday,” a special performance of “This One’s For The Children,” and surprise guests to bring holiday cheer during the most wonderful time of the year. “A Very Boy Band Holiday” is set to take place Monday, December 6th at 8 p.m. on ABC.

