“A riser indeed”: Dierks Bentley performs private concert for fan with cancer

ABC/Chris Hollo

Dierks Bentley recently helped raise the spirits of a fan who has cancer.

After a friend from Dierks’ hometown in Arizona reached out about a fan named Baylee Barradas who’s battling sarcoma, the country star treated her to a private concert in her living room.

Dierks posted the heartfelt moment on Instagram, sharing a photo of he and Baylee, who’s wearing a Dierks Bentley T-shirt, alongside a video of an acoustic performance of his motivational hit, “Riser.”

“Didn’t think anything could top the recent club shows we did but that was before I got to play a private concert for my new friend Baylee Barradas. One of my hometown friends brought Baylee’s fight with cancer to my attention,” Dierks writes alongside the video where Baylee can be seen mouthing along to the lyrics. “Sweet girl really going thru it. hard hard stuff. Could use all the prayers.”

Dierks also gave a shout-out to Kelsea Ballerini, who appeared on a surprise video call to chat with Baylee.

“Loved meeting sweet Baylee!!! A riser indeed. So glad you called,” Kelsea writes in the comment section, with Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, Brothers Osborne, Chris Lane and Tenille Townes among those sharing their support for Baylee.

Dierks recently wrapped up his five-date High Times & Hangovers Tour. He’ll embark on the Beers on Me Tour this summer, kicking off on August 13 in Salt Lake City.

