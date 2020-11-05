A new AXS TV series explores how a twist of fate may have saved Faith Hill’s life in 1991

Courtesy of AXS TV

AXS TV will premiere Music’s Greatest Mysteries next week, an original series that delve into some of the biggest myths, legends and mysteries in music history.



The show’s first episode tells three stories from three different genres, one of them revolving around the early career of country star Faith Hill. Back in 1991, a twist of fate, and a failed audition, may have saved the life of the then little-known singer.

Many country fans already know that in March of that year, a tragic plane crash claimed the lives of eight members of Reba McEntire’s band and team, along with two crew members who were also on board. The “Fancy” superstar and her then-husband and manager, Narvel Blackstock, weren’t on the plane, due to the fact that Reba was sick with bronchitis.



But Reba wasn’t the only famed country name who narrowly avoided death that night. A young Faith Hill had previously auditioned for a spot as Reba’s backing vocalist, and not getting that gig — and therefore not being on that plane — may have saved her life.



The first episode of Music’s Greatest Mysteries also includes stories about rapper Post Malone’s love of all things occult, and also takes an up-close look at The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and his relationship with cult leader Charles Manson.



The first of the show’s six episodes premieres Sunday, November 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

By Carena Liptak

