A ‘Dangerous’ reign: Morgan Wallen tops ‘Billboard’ Artist 100 chart

Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the charts, thanks to his new album, Dangerous.

Morgan is spending his second consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart that encompasses stats from the Billboard 200, Hot 100 and Social 50 charts, the latter of which tracks artists’ social media engagement.

The “Whiskey Glasses” hit maker is now the fifth country artist to spend multiple weeks at #1 on the Artist 100.

Jason Aldean holds the record for most weeks at #1 by a country act with three weeks, while Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Kenny Chesney trail behind him, each with two.

Dangerous is also spending its second week at #1 on the Billboard 200 and has logged nine songs on the Hot 100, with current single “7 Summers” and fan-favorite “Wasted on You” both cracking the top 25.

By Cillea Houghton

