54th Annual CMA Awards: The Winners

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.
Here is the complete list of the 2020 CMA Award winners and nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Album of the Year
“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year
Maren Morris
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Musical Event of the Year
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Music Video of the Year
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
New Artist of the Year
Morgan Wallen
