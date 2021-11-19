3 Signs Couples May Split…From A Wedding Photographer

An Arkansas wedding photographer named Shayla Herrington shared three signs that a marriage will NOT last. She got them from a pro who’s been photographing weddings for 15 years.

1. The spouse takes more than three family photos without their partner.

2. The bridesmaids or groomsmen avoid talking about the spouse when they’re hanging out together.

3. The newlywed spends more time with friends or family at the reception than with their new spouse.