2021 CMT Music Awards announces air date, sets plans for multiple performances around Nashville

Courtesy of CMT

The CMT Music Awards will take place in Nashville this summer. The show just announced that it will air on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

The timing is a change from last year’s show, which took place in October 2020, but the format will be familiar. The two-and-a-half-hour event promises to feature a packed lineup of performances and collaborations set around Music City.

More details, such as host, performers and nominees information, as well as simulcast networks, are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Last year, Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde co-hosted the CMT Music Awards, their first times hosting an awards show. Like other awards shows taking place in 2020, the event had to find creative ways to keep the party going despite social distancing protocols and COVID-19 restrictions. To that end, the show took place mostly outdoors and across multiple Nashville locations, a strategy it seems the CMT Music Awards might embrace once again this year.

