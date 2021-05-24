2021 Billboard Music Awards complete winners list

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and broadcast live on NBC. Nick Jonas served as the host of this year’s ceremony. Here’s the complete list of winners:
Top Artist
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Pop Smoke
Artist of the Decade
Drake
Icon Award
Pink
Change Maker Award
Trae Tha Truth
Top Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake
Top Song Sales Artist
BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist
BTS
Top R&B Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist
Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Artist
Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top R&B Album
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Top-Selling Song
BTS, “Dynamite”
Top Radio Song
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Top R&B Song
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Rap Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Top Country Song
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Top Rock Song
AJR, “Bang!”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
Top Gospel Song
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”
