2020 American Music Awards winner’s list: Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay and The Weeknd win big

The American Music Awards, held live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It was a big night for The Weeknd, country duo Dan + Shay and Taylor Swift, who took home three awards each.

Swift cemented herself as the most decorated winner in American Music Award history, bumping her lifetime total to 32. She also took home the night’s biggest honor: Artist of the Year.

Here’s a full list of the 2020 winners at the American Music Awards:

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Doja Cat

Collaboration of the Year

“10,000 Hours ” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Favorite Music Video

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift



Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock

BTS

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Fine Line — Harry Styles



Favorite Song Pop/Rock

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown



Favorite Female Artist Country

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Dan + Shay

Favorite Album – Country

Fully Loaded: God’s Country — Blake Shelton

Favorite Song – Country

“10,000 Hours ” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Juice WRLD



Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop

“WAP” — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

The Weenkd



Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

After Hours — The Weeknd

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

“Heartless” — The Weeknd

Favorite Male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny



Favorite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G

Favorite Album – Latin

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Favorite Song – Latin

“Tusa” — KAROL G & Nicki Minaj



Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Jonas Brothers

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music

Lady Gaga



Favorite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album



Favorite Social Artist

BTS

